All the New Year’s Eve specials airing on TV this evening

It’s nearly time to pop the Prosecco as the countdown to midnight approaches and we enter a new year.

Instead of sashaying across the dance floor tonight, many of us are going to be enjoying another low-key New Year’s Eve celebration from the comfort of our couch, as we spend the holiday with our family or friends.

To help keep us all happy and entertained, the TV Guide Gods have given us a list of New Year’s Eve Specials airing on the telly this evening, as we countdown to midnight.

Here’s a rundown on all the best festive specials airing on TV tonight:

The Heart of Saturday Night Christmas Special – RTÉ One, 9:10pm

Una Healy and Loah present a festive edition of their new Irish musical talk show, with performances by Mary Black, Nathan Carter, Aoife Ní Bhriain, Shiv and Ryan McMullen and the Crash Ensemble.

The Last Leg of the Year – Channel 4, 9pm

Adam Hills, Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker are joined by guests including Aisling Bea, Joe Wilkinson, Ivo Graham, Nish Kumar and Vick Hope for a comic review of the significant moments of the past 12 months, with musical entertainment from house band Alex Horne and the Horne Section.

Have I Got 2021 News For You – BBC One, 9:30pm

This TV roundup stars Paul Merton and Ian Hislop as they look back at the news of 2021.

Mrs Brown’s Boys New Year’s Special – RTÉ One, 10:10pm

Another festive special featuring Brendan O’Carroll’s famous Mrs Brown’s Boys. In this exciting New Year’s episode Grandad’s ex-con brother turns up, making his relatives suspicious when he asks for money to invest in a goldmine.

Celebrity Gogglebox 2021 – Channel 4, 11:05pm

Get ready to watch the most memorable moments of the year, featuring some of the country’s favourite celebrities critiquing shows including Masked Dancer, First Dates, Quizzness and The Handmaid’s Tale.

New Year’s Eve Countdown Show with the 2 Johnnies – RTÉ One, 10:45pm

Irish people all over the country can ring in the New Year together with this special countdown extravaganza presented by comedy duo The 2 Johnnies from the picturesque surroundings of Dublin Castle.

The Big New Year’s & Year’s Eve Party – BBC One, 11:25pm

Years & Years singer Olly Alexander throws a spectacular New Year’s Eve Party, and invites everyone at home to join the celebration.

Jools’ Annual Hootenanny – BBC Two, 11:25pm

The pianist Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra welcome in the New Year, with guests including Ed Sheeran, Gregory Porter, Lulu, Joy Crookes, and Rag ‘n’ Bone Man.

Fáilte 2022 – TG4, 11:30pm

For a truly Irish New Year’s Eve, make sure to tune into Fáilte 2022 as famed presenter Dáithí Ó Sé, Orla Ní Fhinneadha and friends get together to welcome in the new year.