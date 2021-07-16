All the new shows and movies landing on Netflix this weekend

If you’re in dire need of some brand new shows and movies to binge then we’ve got good news for you! Netflix have just added a whole host of excellent new titles just for your viewing pleasure.

Yes, the sun might be set to shine this weekend, but that doesn’t mean we still can't get in a few good hours of quality couch time — does it?

Here’s a list of all the new films and TV shows which just arrived on Netflix:

Heist

Emmy nominated director Derek Doneen brings us a new Netflix documentary series chronicling three of the biggest heists in modern American history, as explained by the people who pulled them off.

A 21-year-old woman steals millions in Vegas casino cash. An aspiring father swipes a fortune from the Miami airport… and uses TV shows to learn how to get away with it. A Kentucky dad is accused of one of the biggest bourbon burglaries in history.

Using dynamic re-enactments, original interviews, and a fast-paced style that fits perfectly into the cinematic canon alongside films like Ocean’s Eleven and Catch Me If You Can, directors Derek Doneen (The Price of Free), Martin Desmond Roe (Two Distant Strangers), and Nick Frew (We Are the Champions) each take the helm of a single heist, told over two episodes.

Never Have I Ever: Season 2

In Season 2 of the coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever, Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships. Never Have I Ever is created by executive producer Mindy Kaling (The Office), with Lang Fisher serving as executive producer, showrunner and writer.

My Unorthodox Life

This series centres around the personal and professional life of fashion mogul Julia Haart – former member of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community turned CEO of Elite World Group. Since taking the reins of a global talent empire, Haart has been on a mission to revolutionize the industry from the inside out – all while being a mother of four. Her children include a TikToker, an app designer, a lawyer, and a high schooler torn between two conflicting cultures, and Haart helps them reconcile their orthodox upbringings with the modern world.

Fear Street Trilogy

A circle of teenage friends accidentally encounter the ancient evil responsible for a series of brutal murders that have plagued their town for over 300 years. Welcome to Shadyside.

Explained: Season 3

From monarchies to apologies, pooches to plastic surgery, this docuseries explores a wide range of fascinating topics to illuminate your world.

A Few Good Men (1992)

Two Marines stand accused of murdering a member of their platoon during an unsanctioned disciplinary action. Hoping to obtain a quiet plea bargain, the Navy appoints young Lt. Daniel Kaffee (Tom Cruise) to defend the accused Marines. Though a recent Harvard graduate and possessed of a brilliant legal mind, Lt. Kaffee has spent his life in the shadow of his highly respected father, and lacks any sense of personal conviction. That all begins to change, however, when his committed colleague (Demi Moore) pushes him deeper into the case, particularly in the direction of base commander Col. Jessup (Jack Nicholson, in an Oscar®-nominated role). Defying the Navy's efforts to hush up the case, Kaffee realises he must go to court and risk his professional career.

Attack the Block

From the producers of Shaun of the Dead, Attack The Block is a fast, funny, frightening action adventure movie that pits a teen street gang against an invasion of savage alien monsters. It turns a London housing project into a sci-fi battleground, the low-income apartment complex into a fortress under siege. And it turns a crazy mix of tough street kids into a team of kick ass heroes. It's inner city versus outer space and it's going to explode.

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

Based on the classic novel of the same name, the international thriller is set at the height of the Cold War years of the mid-20th Century. George Smiley (Gary Oldman), a disgraced British spy, is rehired in secret by his government — which fears that the British Secret Intelligence Service, a.k.a. MI-6, has been compromised by a double agent working for the Soviets. Starring Gary Oldman, Colin Firth, Tom Hardy, Mark Strong, Benedict Cumberbatch, Toby Jones, David Dencik, Svetlana Khodchenkova, Stephen Graham, Kathy Burke and Ciarán Hinds

Van Helsing: Season 5

In the final season, the Van Helsings discover the roots of the Dark One, Vanessa languishes in the Dark Realm, and Dracula rules from the White House.

The Guide to the Perfect Family

A couple in Québec deals with the pitfalls, pressure and high expectations of raising kids in a society obsessed with success and social media image.

Ridley Jones

Get ready to meet Curious kid Ridley and her friends who protect the Museum of Natural History’s treasures and keep its magical secret safe: Everything comes alive at night! She’s swinging into action and sure to be your newest hero. Together with her team and the help of her magic compass there’s no adventure they can’t tackle!

Johnny Test

How much trouble could one imaginative boy, his faithful dog and two science-loving sisters possibly get into? Hmm, that sounds like a challenge!

BEASTARS: Season 2

Accepting his predatory instincts, Legoshi vows to become stronger for Hal’s sake. Meanwhile, the herbivore killer is still on the loose.