All the best movies airing on TV this festive weekend

With Christmas only a few short days away, it’s the perfect time to put your feet up with your nearest and dearest, crack open a box of celebrations and stick on your favourite Harry Potter film. Honestly, this sounds like bliss right now!

While there might be plenty to watch on Christmas day, sometimes it can be a bit tricky finding something to suit everyone. That’s why we’ve pulled together this ultimate guide of all the festive and family-friendly films airing on the telly this Christmas weekend, which would entertain both your nan, your nephew and yourself.

All you have to do is figure out which one takes your fancy!

Christmas Eve Films:

It’s A Wonderful Life – Channel Four, 2pm

This 1946 Christmas classic follows a suicidal small-town businessman when he is visited by an angel who tries to change his mind by showing him the good he has done.

The Man Who Invented Christmas – RTÉ One, 3:45pm

Struggling with debt, Charles Dickens begins work on a new book entitled A Christmas Carol – starring Dan Stephens.

Home Alone – Channel Four, 6pm

Another iconic Christmas film from the 1990’s, starring Macaulay Culkin and Catherine O’Hara. Kevin McCallister, an eight-year-old boy is left to defend his home from determined burglars when his family jets off to Paris and accidentally leaves him behind.

Peter Rabbit – E4, 7:10pm

A wonderful family comedy starring Rose Byrne Domhall Gleeson, and James Corden in the title role, voicing Peter himself. The film's story focuses on Peter Rabbit as he deals with new problems when the late Mr. McGregor's great-nephew arrives and discovers the trouble Peter's family can get into.

The Holiday – ITV2, 8pm

Quite possibly the greatest festive rom-com of all time, The Holiday follows two girls from different countries as they swap homes for the holidays to get away from their relationship issues. However, their lives change unexpectedly when they meet and fall in love with two local guys.

Christmas Day Films:

Jack Frost – ITV2, 11:05am

After singer Jack Frost dies suddenly, his young son, Charlie, is unable to overcome his loss. However, Charlie's life changes when Jack returns as a snowman to be by his son's side.

Little Women – Film 4, 1:35pm

This 1994 adaptation of the classic Louisa May Alcott novel stars Winona Ryder, Kirsten Dunst, Susan Surandan and Christian Bale.

Mary Poppins Returns – BBC One, 3:10pm

The famous nanny returns, using her magical skills to dazzle the Banks family again – starring Emily Blunt and Lin Manuel Miranda.

Paddington 2 – RTÉ One, 4:10pm

Our beloved bear is back, only this time he’s behind bars. Paddington takes up a job to accumulate enough money to buy the perfect gift for his aunt on her 100th birthday, but it gets stolen, and Paddington is framed as a thief.

The Grinch – RTÉ One, 6pm

This 2018 animated film follows a cantankerous green loner, as he hatches a scheme to ruin the festive season – voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York – RTÉ Two, 6:45pm

Kevin is back to his old tricks again, only this time he’s been left behind in the big apple, when he bumps into two familiar burglars with an axe to grind.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again – ITV2, 8pm

This musical comedy will get the whole family up and dancing! It follows mum-to-be Sophie as she learns even more about her late mother’s history, while trying to reopen the family hotel.

St. Stephen’s Day Films:

Beauty and the Beast – BBC One, 2:20pm

This 2017 live-action adaption of the classic Disney fairytale features a brilliantly star-studded cast, including the likes of Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Ewan McGregor, Emma Thompson and more!

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang – RTÉ Two, 3:20pm

A 1968 fantasy film starring Dick Van Dyke and Lionel Jeffries, this old-school film follows an inventor who finds an old car has magical powers, and a greedy tyrant who will do anything to get hold of it.

The Greatest Showman – RTÉ One, 6:25pm

In this musical extravaganza starring Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Zendeya, a former bank clerk attempts to create and develop his New York circus in the mid 1800’s, much to the town-people’s dismay.

The Princess Bride – Virgin Media One, 9:30pm

Adapted by William Goldman from his 1973 novel The Princess Bride, it tells the story of a farmhand named Westley, accompanied by companions befriended along the way, who must rescue his true love Princess Buttercup from the odious Prince Humperdinck.