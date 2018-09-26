All That Sparkles: You’ll fall in love with this season’s scent

Okay – Okay, we know that it's September and talking about Christmas is forbidden.

BUT – we have stumbled upon the perfect Christmas aroma and we couldn't help but share the magic.

Stick on some Wham! and a Santa hat because as soon as you smell Jo Malone's 2018 festive fragrance, the Christmas craic will be brought back.

Photo credit: Jo Malone

This season you'll need the divine White Moss & Snowdrop Cologne.

As soon as you spray it, you'll be reminiscing of open fires, Christmas dinner and the glamorous parties.

If it was socially acceptable to bath in it – we would. However, a candle version is also available, so we'll probably treat ourselves and our Christmas guests to the gorgeous scent.

Photo credit: Jo Malone

Jo Malone has even gone one step further to create the most decadent wrapping – so pretty that you can even hang it on the tree.

Taking inspiration from those sparkling baubles, you'll be blown away with the glitter and glam of this year's Christmas Collection.

Indulge your loved ones this year, with some of our faves picks such as the Cologne Collection Pomegranate Noir and the Christmas Ornament.

Or if you have a healthy budget, you'll be the envy of pretty much everyone with their advent calendar or customised Christmas Cracker.

Photo credit: Jo Malone

For those who fell in love with Jo Malone's Orange bitters – you're in luck.

The divine perfume is back and due to popular demand, they've also unleashed the winter fave in candle form.

If you're hosting Christmas drinks, the candle will be perfect festive mood setter and will hit all the right notes as your guests sip their Christmas cocktails.

Photo credit: Jo Malone

All of these beautiful Christmas aromas will be available from Brown Thomas on October 23 and the advent calendar will launch on November 1.

So save the dates in your calendar as we suspect these will be a massive hit.

And, if anyone has me for Secret Santa – I'm not gonna bother hinting, I'm telling you now I want something from Jo Malone's Christmas range.

Feature image credit: Instagram/Jo Malone