All of the amazing new shows and movies landing on Netflix today

Let’s face it, lockdown has turned most of us into couch potatoes. Remember that Normal People faze of lockdown? Or the time when we all started watching Real Housewives? Well, we reckon we’ve seen it all and are in dire need of some new content to binge.

That’s why we were only too delighted to see that Netflix UK & Ireland have announced a pretty stellar list of new shows and films being added to the streaming service today, perfect for digging into over the weekend.

Ratched

From Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, Ratched is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched played by the one and only Sarah Paulson. This thrilling series is made up of eight, hour-long episodes, perfect for fans of American Horror Story.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

An animated series 65 million years in the making. Teens attending an adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar must band together to survive when dinosaurs wreak havoc on the island.

The American Barbecue Showdown

As Netflix so eloquently described it, “Bake Off, but with meat.” Does that make it… Steak Off?

Johnny English Strikes Again

A movie in which Johnny English, is striking yet again. When a hacker breaks into the government database and exposes the active undercover agents in Britain, Johnny English played by Rowan Atkinson, is hired to catch the culprit. An all-round family favourite.

First Man

Ryan Gosling plays Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon, along with The Crown’s Claire Foy as Janet, Neil’s first wife. If you’re in the mood for an emotional drama, then First Man is the one for you.