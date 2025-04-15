Ali Bastian announces death of her mother after cancer diagnosis

Ali Bastian has penned an emotional tribute to her late mother, almost two years after her death.

It has been announced that the former Hollyoaks star sadly lost her mum, Paula, in 2023, but chose not to share her loss at the time. Just several months later, in June of last year, Ali was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer. The actress has since confirmed that she is now cancer free.

As she approaches the second anniversary of her mother’s passing, Ali has now taken the opportunity to open up about her heartbreaking loss for the very first time.

Last night, the 43-year-old took to Instagram to share a beautiful photo from her wedding day, which was taken with Paula.

“I wrote this on Mother’s Day but didn’t end up posting, but here goes…. TW grief. We lost our beautiful Mum in the autumn of ‘23, only a few months before my diagnosis,” Ali confirmed.

“A sudden death after a short terrible illness. Impossible to make sense of. Grief, I attempted to put on hold whilst I managed a gruelling treatment regime now comes in waves, sometimes crashing, sometimes tidal, rarely gentle… but I try to go gently with myself as I navigate life after cancer and life without you,” the soap alum wrote.

“I love you Mum, always and forever. Days like today are so complicated… letting in all the love from my little people and loving them back with all my might whilst the child within me longs for your arms wrapped tight around me,” she continued.

Ali concluded her message by adding: “I hope you are watching over us Mum and I hope we are making you proud xxxxx.”

Following Ali’s emotional update, many famous faces have since been sharing their condolences.

“Sending you a huge hug xxxx,” commented Steps hitmaker Ian ‘H’ Watkins.

“All the love Ali, I have such fond memories of your mum, so beautiful, glamorous and she adored you and Nick,” replied fellow Hollyoaks star Jessica Fox.

“So much love going out to you Ali,” added Celebs Go Dating star Anna Williamson.