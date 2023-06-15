Alexandra Burke opens up about first child and current pregnancy

Alexandra Burke has been opening up about life as a mum!

The former X Factor winner confirmed on July 4 of last year that she had given birth to her first child.

Then, on April 4 of this year, Alexandra and her partner Darren Randolph surprised fans by revealing that they were expecting their second child together.

Alexandra continues to remain fairly private about her family life, choosing not to share her child’s name, gender or face online.

However, earlier today, the 34-year-old decided to treat her fans to a lovely update, centered around her little one and her ongoing pregnancy.

Credit: Alexandra Burke Instagram

On Instagram, Alexandra posted a beautiful family selfie of herself, Darren and their baby enjoying a family holiday in Jamaica.

“Grateful for my little family and the time we recently had away… The first unassisted steps were taken and little [Grape] called me Mama for the first time,” she gushed in her caption.

“My heart is full of love and gratitude to the universe giving me all I’ve prayed for. I feel so blessed. How are you all? Sending love and light,” she added sweetly.

Fans and friends alike have since flocked to the singer’s comments section to express their delight at the adorable update.

Credit: Alexandra Burke Instagram

“Ahhhh lovely xxx,” wrote TV star Dr Zoe Williams.

“Oooh Alex, lots of love to you guys xxx,” replied former Strictly star Ore Oduba.

“Beautiful family,” added actor Jac Yarrow.

On her Instagram stories, Alexandra also shared a few glimpses of her growing baby bump, as well as a snap of herself in the gym.

Credit: Alexandra Burke Instagram

“Grateful I’ve been able to work-out and move my body in my second pregnancy.. can’t lie, this one has been a lot harder whilst running around after a very energetic little one,” she teased.

“& also just not feeling myself in general most days,” Alexandra detailed candidly. “But I give thanks and feel truly blessed.”

We hope the rest of Alexandra’s pregnancy journey goes smoothly!