Alexandra Burke announces engagement to partner Darren Randolph

Alexandra Burke is engaged!

The former X Factor winner has announced that she is engaged to her partner, footballer Darren Randolph.

Alexandra – who also shares two children with her fiancé – took to social media last night to confirm the wonderful news.

On her Instagram account, the 36-year-old chose to post a breathtaking video montage of the organisation for Darren’s proposal.

The father-of-two surprised Alexandra with a gorgeous setup, which included a heart-shaped flower display, candles, balloons, a photo album, and a ring case with ‘Alexandra Burke-Randolph’ engraved on it.

The video then cuts to Alexandra’s reaction as she walks in to find Darren on one knee. The sweet clips also showed the moment that Darren placed the ring on his future wife’s finger.

Later, Alexandra also posted several snaps from during and after Darren’s proposal, showcasing the pair embracing each other with Alexandra’s engagement ring shining on her left hand.

“Here’s to us forever! I can’t believe I get to marry my best friend,” Alexandra penned in her caption.

“Bring on the Burke-Randolph wedding. I can’t wait to call you my husband,” she added.

Following her exciting update, many of Alexandra and Darren’s fellow stars have since been expressing their congratulations.

“Congratttttts guys!! Amazing news,” replied JLS singer JB Gill.

“Congratulations beautiful,” commented Sophie Hinchliffe, otherwise known as cleaning guru Mrs Hinch.

“This is so beautiful, congratulations to you both,” added Alexandra’s fellow X Factor alum Fleur East.

After starting their romance in April 2021, news of Alexandra and Darren’s engagement comes one year after they welcomed their second child.

In February 2022, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. In July of that same year, Alexandra and Darren became parents with the birth of their little one.

Then, just nine months later, the pair confirmed that they were pregnant with their second child, whom they went on to welcome in September of last year. Alexandra and Darren have yet to reveal their children’s names or genders publicly.