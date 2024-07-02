Alexandra Burke admits if she would like to welcome a third child

Alexandra Burke has expressed her hopes to expand her brood again!

The former X Factor winner is a parent-of-two with her partner, footballer Darren Randolph.

Alexandra, who has yet to share her little one’s names and genders publicly, became a mum for the first time in June 2022. Then, after announcing her pregnancy just nine months after welcoming her firstborn, the singer welcomed her second child in September of last year.

Now, as she continues to juggle life as a mum to two little ones, Alexandra has addressed the question of whether she would like to have a third.

Speaking on ITV’s Loose Women earlier today, the 35-year-old – who is currently starring in the West End in Sister Act The Musical – was asked how she has coped with returning to work so soon.

“I returned to work two months after having both babies. I love to work. I want to make them proud. My mum did that with us,” Alexandra explained, referring back to her childhood.

Then, the TV star was asked if she would like to welcome another addition to her family with Darren.

“I'm so desperate for another baby,” she exclaimed, before going on to note the one thing that she would do differently in any future pregnancy.

“I would take more time off if I had a third. I don't regret anything but after those first few months, they're basically off to college. So I get why people want more time,” she detailed.

Alexandra later took the opportunity to praise her partner, while also expressing her desire to tie the knot with Darren in the future.

“He is such a great human, father and hopeful hubby to be. Hint hint, darling,” she teased.

“He's so good with the kids and we always say this is temporary, it isn't forever. I once cried to him on the phone and he got in the car and came home and cooked me dinner before going back to work,” she concluded.