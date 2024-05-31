Alexandra Burke admits how she copes with raising two young children

Alexandra Burke has been sharing an insight into her family life!

The singer, who won The X Factor back in 2008, became a mum for the first time in July 2022, alongside her partner Darren Randolph.

Then, last April, Alexandra shocked her fans when she announced that she was expecting the pair’s second child.

Now that she is a mum to two little ones – aged nine months and 23 months old – the TV star has been speaking to OK! about her motherhood experience.

In her interview, the 35-year-old was asked how her life has changed.

“Becoming a mum has made me even more aware of enjoying each moment and still being present. I’ve achieved so much already which I’m so grateful for in my career, which is a short career really. Since having children, I’m enjoying everything 10 times more,” she gushed.

“The early starts are wonderful with them, family time with Darren and the kids. I couldn’t ask for anything more and I don’t remember my life without them. It’s unbelievable and I feel very lucky to have given birth to two amazing, beautiful human beings – and I get to call them ours. It’s so special,” she continued.

Alexandra teased that her little ones have inherited the couple’s talents, noting: “During my first pregnancy I was starring in Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, so I think that musicality has gone straight to my firstborn. But the football skills have too! We’re doing little kickers at weekends, so I think it will be one of those careers. The second one is too young, but we will see.”

The hitmaker was then asked if she hopes to expand her brood with Darren in the future, to which she stated: “I would love more children, they’re a blessing.”

Alexandra, who started dating Darren in 2021, also expressed her thoughts on tying the knot with him, as she concluded: “You need to ask Darren! I can’t speak on his behalf but I do like to go with the flow. If it’s meant to be, it will happen.”