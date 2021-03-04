Alec Baldwin deletes Twitter after subtle dig at Gillian Anderson

30 Rock star Alec Baldwin made a subtle dig at The Crown’s Gillian Anderson on Twitter, following the widespread bafflement surrounding her natural accent.

Many people will know the famed actress Gillian Anderson from her starring role as Margaret Thatcher on Netflix’s The Crown, which was nominated for a total of six Golden Globe awards this year, winning four of them.

However, what many people didn’t realise was that Gillian was doing a lot more acting in her Netflix role than fans thought she was, as it came to light during her Golden Globe acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actress In A Series, that she does in fact naturally speak in an American accent.

Despite Gillian pulling off an exquisite British accent in many of her recent roles, and much to everyone’s surprise on Twitter, Gillian was born in Chicago. Her family then moved to London for nearly 10 years and moved back to the States and settled down in Michigan.

Picking up on the shocking accent-twist, Alec re-shared a CNN article on Twitter, with a headline which read, “Gillian Anderson's American accent throws some people off.” Adding his own comment, Alec wrote, “Switching accents ? That sounds…fascinating.”

This of course is in reference to the widespread backlash which Alec’s wife Hilaria received this past December, over her own ‘fake accent’ controversy.

37-year-old Hilaria came under fire on social media due to speculations over whether or not she has been faking her Spanish accent and misleading people about her Spanish upbringing.

Since tweeting what some people have perceived as a subtle dig towards Gillian Anderson, Alec has deleted his Twitter account altogether, announcing his exit in a lengthy video which he shared to Instagram.

“Wanted to post a quick video to say that I deactivated my Twitter account today,” the 62-year-old actor prefaced in the video before going on to explain what had happened.

“I just wrote, 'Oh, that's interesting.' And of course, you can't do any irony on Twitter — you can't do any irony in the United States anymore because the United States is such an uptight, stressed-out place and such an unpleasant place right now,” Baldwin added.

The dad-of-seven then went on to explain how he is a “huge fan” of Gillian’s and messaged her privately to tell her that he didn’t mean any offence by his comment and that he understands multiculturalism all too well.