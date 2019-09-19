Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are expecting their fifth child together

Huge congratulations are in order for Alec and Hilaria Baldwin who are set to welcome their fifth child in the coming months. The couple confirmed their joyous pregnancy news on Instagram.

The 35-year-old posted a video of her baby’s heartbeat and wrote;

“It is still very early…but we have learned that there is a little person inside of me. The sound of this strong heart makes me so happy—especially because of the loss we experienced in the spring.

“We want to share this news as we are excited and don’t want to hide the pregnancy. These first few months are tough with exhaustion and nausea…and I don’t want to have to pretend that I feel ok,” she gushed.

“My one request is that the media not send paparazzi to follow me or buy independent paparazzi photos, hence encouraging them. I want to remain peaceful during this very early in my pregnancy and getting chased around by cameras is not in the doctor’s orders,” the mum shared.

Hilaria experienced a heartbreaking miscarriage earlier this year. "There was no heartbeat today at my scan…so it’s over…but I have some pretty strong and amazing heartbeats right here. I am surrounded by such love and I feel so fortunate,” she posted at the time.

Hilaria and Alec are parents to four children- 1-year-old Romeo Alejandro David; three-year-old Leonardo, four-year-old Rafael and six-year-old, Carmen.

There’s no doubt the siblings are excited to meet their little brother or sister.