Aldi’s new Christmas brand ambassador dishes up festive advice

Catherine Fulvio, the award-winning celebrity chef, and founder of Ballyknocken House & Cookery School will be bringing some added magic to the festive season this year, as Aldi announces the well-known TV chef as Chef Ambassador for the Christmas season!

With delicious recipes, top tips and tricks up her sleeves, the daytime Emmy nominee will be bringing Aldi customers a range of easy, mouth-watering recipes as well as her industry knowledge. This will ensure Aldi customers have everything they need for the ultimate Christmas gathering, festive feast, dinner party and cocktail hour using Aldi’s unbeatable Christmas range of quality food, wine, beers is your one stop shop this Christmas.

Speaking about the partnership, Catherine said; “Christmas is one of my favourite times of the year, and I’m really looking forward to sharing all of my festive recipes and top tips that I have up my sleeve.

To help you get a head start, here are five of my top tips to help your festive entertaining to run as smoothly as possible:

Preparation is key when entertaining over Christmas. I always like to have as many elements of my dishes chopped and prepped in advance, leaving me feeling relaxed and allowing more time to chat with my guests!

Fresh herbs are an easy way to bring added colour and flavour to your dishes. Whether it’s to flavour your choice of meat, sprinkled on roasted vegetables or simply added as a garnish to your Christmas cocktail – fresh herbs are extremely versatile and make any dish look impressive.

Homemade soup, glammed up with tasty toppings from spicy pumpkin see mix to crumbled Irish goats cheese croutons is a very impressive starter dish, and can be frozen a week in advance, and simply defrosted hours before you need it, saving you time and fuss – and sure to impress your family and friends.

Grazing boards are one of my favourite dishes to prepare in advance of a cocktail evening with friends. I like to add lots of different cheeses, fresh fruits, nuts, crackers, and cured meats so that there’s something for everyone to enjoy and nibble while they enjoy a tipple.

Aldi introduced a new collection of premium Christmas cheeses

A well-dressed table always adds to any celebration, so keep your eyes peeled in the lead up to Christmas for pretty serving dishes, eye catching glassware and cloth napkins from Aldi’s middle aisle that will bring your festive entertaining to the next level.”

