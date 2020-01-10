Aldi is launching a vegan skincare range and it is super affordable

We are always on the lookout for vegan skincare and Aldi have answered our prayers. Enjoying your Vegan lifestyle is no longer just about the contents of your fridge or pantry, it’s now also about what is in your makeup bag or on your bathroom shelf too!

Aldi’s latest range from Lacura means that now you can enjoy a quality beauty regime that contains 100% naturally derived ingredients, making it vegan friendly and kind to even the most sensitive skin types.

The range includes a face wash, eye cream, face scrub and even sheet masks. We love the packaging of the Matcha sheet mask, it is far too cute!

Speaking about the rage, Sinead Kavanagh of The Beautiful Truth said: “I am so excited to try these out! Aldi’s Vegan beauty products contain 100% natural ingredients and there has been no animal testing involved in their manufacture, really excited with this upcoming launch, I’m popping into store early on 23rd to get my hands on these."

Lacura Natural Sheet Masks €2.99 per 2 pack – Detoxify, moisturise and refresh the natural way. Choose from Ginseng Root, Matcha Green Tea, Watermelon or Avocado.

Laura Natural Face Wash/Face Scrub €3.99/100ml – Choose from hydrating daily Face Wash with sweet almond oil and sacha inchi oil or gently exfoliating weekly Face Scrub with enriched coconut oil and sacha inchi oil.

Lacura Natural Hand & Nail Cream €3.99/50ml – Ideal for everyday use to leave dry hands feeling soft and smooth. Includes shea butter and sweet almond oil.

Lacura Natural Eye Cream €4.99/25ml – The natural way to nourish and hydrate the delicate skin around your eyes. Includes shea butter and coconut oil.

Lacura Natural Day Cream €6.99/50ml – Enriched with natural ingredients to support your natural skin balance and ensure rich, lasting moisturisation.

Did you know? Aldi’s Lacura range is Leaping Bunny certified. One of the few supermarkets in Ireland to guarantee its beauty ranges are not tested on animals, Aldi’s Leaping Bunny certification from Cruelty Free International confirms that no own brand Lacura beauty products are tested on animals.

The above products are on sale in 140 Aldi stores nationwide from Thursday, January 23 while stocks last.

For more information see www.aldi.ie