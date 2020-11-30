Aldi launch delicious new Pumpkin & Sunflower Seed Brown Bread

Marie’s Brown Bread, baked by Marie McCarthy from Carrigaline, Co. Cork and the winner of this year’s National Brown Bread Baking Competition, will go on sale in 145 Aldi stores nationwide from Saturday, 12th December, priced at €1.79.

The competition final, which is run by Aldi and in association with the National Ploughing Association (NPA) and the Irish Countrywomen's Association (ICA) was held in September at Cooks Academy in Dublin where Marie was commended by the judges for her Brown Bread’s overall appearance, texture, and all important taste. The bread is sure to be popular with Aldi customers nationwide.

The event this year was a huge success with entries from all over Ireland submitted into Aldi stores. This year, over 700 entries were submitted making it the most successful year to date. Open to all members of the public, all entrants were asked to drop their freshly baked bread to Aldi stores on certain dates, with the breads then judged by a panel, and 4 contestants making it through to the final.

Marie commented: “I am thrilled to have won the National Brown Bread Baking Competition this year. I spent much of the lockdown perfecting my brown bread and I can’t wait to see my loaf on all Aldi shelves nationwide from 12th December!”

Group Buying Director at Aldi Ireland, John Curtin said, "We are delighted to continue our association with The National Brown Bread Baking Competition again this year and that we were able to host the competition during these challenging times. Massive congratulations to Marie McCarthy on winning, I’ve tried the bread and our customers are in for a real treat!”

NPA Managing Director Anna May McHugh said: “The NPA would like to congratulate Marie on winning the 2020 National Brown Bread Baking Competition. While we couldn’t have the final at this year’s National Ploughing Championships due to Covid-19, we are excited & hopeful to see the final of the competition return to next year’s Championships in Ratheniska, Co. Laois taking place on Sept 15th- 18th. The Brown Bread Baking competition first took place at ‘Ploughing’ in 1973 and it is fantastic to see that it is as popular as ever with over 700 entries from all around the country.

‘Marie’s Brown Bread’ is being baked daily by one of Aldi’s long-term bakery suppliers, Stapleton’s of Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. Marie received a cash prize of €15,000.

Why not try these delicious recipes from Aldi to go with Marie’s Brown Bread?

Prawn Cocktail Open Sandwich – Pile this sandwich as high as you like with delicious avocado and succulent prawns.

Ingredients:

2 Slices of Marie’s Brown Bread

½ a Worldwide Avocado – peeled and sliced

60g of Specially Selected Prawn Cocktail €3.49/180g. On sale now

Small handful of Country Fresh bistro salad leaves

10g of Kilkeely butter

Method:

Butter the bread top with leaves and the sliced avocado

Pile on the prawn cocktail and serve

Enjoy!

Carrot, Parsnip and Apple Soup – Smooth, creamy and wholesome best served with a side of Marie’s Brown Bread

Ingredients:

350g Nature’s Pick Carrots

300g Nature’s Pick Parsnips

1 x Nature’s Pick Onion

1 x large Nature’s Pick Apple

2 x Quixo Vegetable Stock cubes

2 x tsp Stonemill Paprika

25ml Solesta Olive Oil

1x litre Boiling Water

100ml Clonbawn Double Cream

6g Egan’s Fresh Parsley

Stonemill Sea salt and Black Pepper to taste

Method:

Gently sauté the onion in the olive oil in a saucepan until softened, but not browned.

Add the parsnips and carrots.

Pour in the boiling water, crumble in the stock cubes and add the paprika.

Bring back to the boil, cover and simmer.

Peel and core the apple, chop the flesh finely and add to the soup.

Cook for 40 minutes until tender.

Liquidise, season with some salt and pepper, then stir in the cream.

Prior to serving, scatter some chopped parsley.