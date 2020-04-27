Aldi is selling a Lotus Biscoff spread

Aldi have started selling a new biscuit spread that is being compared to Lotus Biscoff.

The new product, which is €2.19 a jar, can be bought crunchy or smooth.

Photo credit: MoneySaverOnline

The Grandessa spread was put on the Money Saver Online Facebook page and people were quick to comment their approval.

One person wrote: “Bought it yes and very little difference between this and d [sic] biscoff. Good value too”

Another added “Tried the smooth one yesterday! It is soooooo yummy”

A third suggested: “Just got it yesterday and it’s amazing”

Our favourite foodie on Instagram MrsDailyDish (aka Gina) featured it on her stories – if you follow Gina, you will know she adores the original Biscoff Lotus spread so if it stands up to her scrutiny, then it’s a winner.

Photo credit: MrsDalyDish

What’s more it’s vegan too! Vegan Food UK featured it on their site “check out Aldi’s own vegan version of Biscoff Spread”.

The only downside with Mrs Daily Dish sharing it, is that it will be sold out quickly.