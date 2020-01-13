Aldi introduces low calorie wines and we cannot wait to try them

Sometimes all you need is a nice glass of wine to forget about the stress that always comes with Monday. However, if you're currently doing Dry January or focusing on being that little bit healthier then wine may seem like it is out of the question, but fear not.

Aldi has launched a range of low-calorie and non-alcoholic wines and we cannot wait to try them.

This range will allow you to indulge without worrying about extra calories or compromising on taste!

The range includes:

Featherweight Zinfandel (ABV 5.5%), €4.49 – The Featherweight Zinfandel is an expertly crafted blend using Californian Zinfandel grapes, with a beautifully natural, vibrant pink colour and luscious, fresh strawberry aromas. The wine has a lively and full flavour of fruit juices. At only 5.5% ABV, it is the perfect aperitif and a great companion to fruity desserts. Per 125ml serving, the wine contains just 57 calories.

Featherweight Pinot Grigio (ABV 5.5%), €4.49 – This Featherweight white is made with the finest Pinot Grigio grapes, which gives the wine a typical straw yellow colour, synonymous with Pinot Grigio. The wine has fresh, crisp citrus notes with white peach aromas, as well as a full flavour with lasting finish. At only 5.5% ABV, it pairs beautifully with a light salad or seafood dish. Per 125ml serving, it contains just 52 calories.

Non-alcoholic wines include Zero Point Zero non-alcoholic White Sparkling Wine (ABV 0.5%), €3.49 and Zero Point Zero non-alcoholic Sparkling Rosé (ABV 0.5%), €3.49.

The above products are available in 140 Aldi stores nationwide now.