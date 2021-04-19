Aldi are selling new flavoured gins for summer and we want them all

With the summer months fast approaching, we’re already looking forward to the vast array of cocktails we’re going to enjoy in the garden with the barbecue fired up and a thrilling read in our hands.

Abroad holidays might be off the cards this year, so instead we’re thinking about how we can make the most out of our time at home, and simply enjoy the Irish summer — which absolutely includes the fruity beverages and colourful cocktails we plan on consuming during the warmer months.

That’s why we couldn’t be more delighted to hear that Aldi’s latest Spirits Event boasts a heavenly selection of five new delicious spirits and three new Ready to Drink cans.

From deliciously vibrant Irish gin to Panamanian Gold Rum and an alcohol-free delight, Aldi has you covered to keep you sipping all summer long. With something for everyone, here’s a list of their delicious new beverages;

Cierto Non-Alcoholic Gin €9.99/700ml – The sweet rhubarb offers a subtle undertone of tartness that compliments the acidic yet sweet, fruity nature of raspberry with both offering a floral rose note which helps to softly sedate the sweetness of the fruit. Zero Sugar, Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Halal Compliant and at 0.0% ABV, there is more alcohol in a ripe banana!

Shortcross Citrus Drizzle Irish Gin €19.99/500ml – Formerly known as the Bartenders Edition, this is a bright citrus gin, featuring grapefruit, raspberries, apples, blackberries and pears from the Rademon Estate Walled Garden in Co. Down. Rich berry notes lead to a creamy lemon sherbert finish.

Haysmiths Strawberry & Rose Gin €19.99/700ml – Soft fragrant rose petals expertly infused with the juice from strawberries, makes this a light & delicate flavoured gin. Pair with tonic or elderflower tonic for a fresh summer drink.

Blush’d Gin €21.99/700ml – Blush’d Gin is the latest addition to the Blush'd Family, exclusive to Aldi Ireland. Blush’d Mixed Berry Gin is a deliciously vibrant combination of Irish Pot Still Gin, bursting with ripe berry fruits. On the nose you are hit with a ripe burst of mixed berries with underlying notes of piny juniper. There is a fantastically refreshing balance of flavours on the palate where the classic juniper and botanical notes of the gin are in perfect sync with rich berry fruitiness.

Salvado Rum €24.99/700ml – Panamanian Anejo Gold Rum distilled in the province of Herrera, one of the biggest sugar cane areas of Panama. After distillation, this rum is aged in ex-bourbon casks once used, so it's getting a strong and clear flavour with a fruity aroma, dry on the palate. On the nose and palate hints of vanilla, molasses and caramel, with a lovely oaked finish coming from the ex-bourbon barrels. This delicious rum is from the multi-award winning Blackwater Distillery.

Also on sale, Ready to Drink Cans, including Haysmiths’ Bramble Gin & Tonic, Pink Grapefruit & Orange Gin & Tonic and Mango & Passionfruit Gin & Tonic ( €1.49/250ml each), perfect for all of your outdoor summer drinks!

All of these delightful drinks are on sale in Aldi’s 145 stores nationwide from April 25, while stock lasts.