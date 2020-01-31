Pop the prosecco! Aldi reveals special Valentine’s drinks range

Celebrate the one you love with a bottle from Aldi’s Valentine’s Day drinks range. These drinks are sure to make your Valentine wink on this special day. Whether you are spending the day with a friend for Gal-entine’s or having a romantic candlelit meal for two, treat them to one of Aldi’s great value, top quality tipples.

Available in stores now, these bottles are sure to set hearts aflutter!

Tom Doorley, Aldi’s Wine Expert said ”We can't put the romance into your St Valentine's Day experience but we certainly can enhance it by adding a little pzazz in the form of wines. There is super fizz, from Prosecco to Champagne to Cava, and we have some pretty pinks for you too, rosés to go with the roses.

"We have gone out and searched the vineyards of the world, so you don't have to. Especially as you have other things on your mind!”

Check out our top picks below:

Rockstone Ridge White Zinfandel €6.29 – Perfectly sun-kissed grapes are selected for this fresh and zesty Californian White Zinfandel, which is bursting with succulent strawberries, raspberries and cranberries. A tipple perfect for this ‘berry’ special occasion.

Fleurs de Prairie French sparkling €11.99 – The wine is as stylish as the bottle it comes in, very fresh, dry and crisp with a touch of citrus zest.

La Gioiosa Collezione Oro Prosecco €12.99 – An exceptionally easy-drinking, fragrant Prosecco with a touch of ripe tropical fruits, spring flowers and a hint of honeyed sweetness. Perfect as an aperitif.

Castellore Organico Organic Sparkling Rosé – €13.49 – Beautifully fresh and elegant classic Italian pink fizz from the white Glera grape and a little Pinot Noir, all grown organically in north-east Italy.

Veuve Monsigny Brut Champagne €19.99 – A bestseller and the highly acclaimed award-winning wine from the Champagne House Philizot & Fils, blended from a complex and elegant mix of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier grapes. This wine is carefully aged in cellars to create its unique and beautiful taste. A chilled glass of this fizz should not be missed.

For more information, see www.aldi.ie