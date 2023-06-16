Al Pacino and girlfriend Noor announce birth of first child together

Al Pacino has become a dad once again!

The Scarface star has confirmed that he has welcomed his fourth child, his first with girlfriend Noor Alfallah.

The 83-year-old was already a father to three elder children from previous relationships.

A representative for Al and Noor announced last night that the pair have welcomed a baby boy into the world.

Credit: Brigitte Lacombe

It has also been revealed that the new parents have chosen to name their son Roman, which is often translated to mean “strong” and “powerful”.

Al’s representative initially confirmed the news of Noor’s pregnancy last month, on May 30. At the time, fans were surprised to learn that the couple had managed to keep their exciting news a secret for the majority of the 29-year-old’s pregnancy.

Noor was already eight months pregnant at the time of their announcement, but the gender of their little one was still unknown.

Al and Noor have been romantically linked since April of last year. The couple first sparked relationship rumours when they were spotted out for dinner together. Multiple sources have previously spoken to Page Six about the couple’s private relationship, stating that they first began to date during the Covid pandemic.

Before she met Al, Noor was previously in a relationship with Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger.

Al became a dad for the first time in October 1989, after his ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant gave birth to a baby girl named Julie Marie (33).

Then, in January 2001, The Godfather actor grew his family once more when he welcomed twins Anton and Olivia (22) into the world with his former partner Beverly D'Angelo. Al and Beverly were in a relationship from 1997 to 2003.

Congratulations to Al and Noor on the birth of their son!