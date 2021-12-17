AJ & Kai drop out of Strictly Come Dancing Final due to ankle injury

Sad news Strictly fans — AJ and Kai have been forced to drop out of the competition just one day before the final show, due to a serious ankle injury which has left the TV presenter on crutches.

Taking to social media this afternoon, Strictly Come Dancing made the official announcement, writing, “AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington are having to withdraw from Strictly Come Dancing and will not compete in tomorrow’s Grand Final.”

“After consulting medical professionals regarding her recent injury, the decision has been made that sadly AJ cannot dance in Saturday’s Final.”

Commenting on the heartbreaking situation, AJ said, “I’m deeply upset that I’m unable to perform in the Final due to a torn ligament in my right ankle. Learning to dance over the last 13 weeks has been an incredible honour, and to do it alongside someone who as special, patient and devoted at Kai is something I’ll treasure forever.”

“Thank you to the Strictly family for the experience, the medical team for trying to get me back on my feet and mostly, for everyone at home for watching and supporting. You’ve made this experience one to remember. Strictly Come Dancing has been a lifelong dream, and I’m glad it came true,” she sweetly added.

Continuing, AJ said, “Good luck to my partners in dance, John and Johannes and Rose and Giovanni. I will be cheering you on (on one leg!)”.

AJ had been a fan favourite to win the competition since the very beginning of the series, making it all the way to the final alongside former Great British Bake Off Winner John Waite and EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Taking to social media yesterday morning, AJ shared a brutal update with her 200K Instagram followers, explaining her “repeated traumatic impact injury”.

“The pain was so acute that I projectile vomited and currently I can't put any weight on my right foot without agonising discomfort. Because I'm unable to move without crutches, we haven't been nor will be able to rehearse properly ahead of the live final. To say I'm devastated would be a huge understatement and I am gutted,” AJ heartbreakingly wrote.

For the first time ever, this year’s Grand Final of Strictly Come Dancing will have two couples instead of three, competing for that all important glitter ball trophy.