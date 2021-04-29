Airfield Estate, Dundrum launches delightful new afternoon tea

This May bank holiday weekend, Overends Kitchen at Airfield Estate is delighted to offer the Celebration of Irish Producers Afternoon Tea, a carefully curated selection of savoury and sweet treats made by the Overends Kitchen culinary team using the very best of Irish produce.

Led by Head Chef Luke Matthews, the team at Overends Kitchen is committed to using and supporting Ireland’s wonderful community of passionate artisan food producers. Their latest offering is a very special afternoon tea for two that is wholesome, seasonal and sustainably produced, and can be enjoyed at home or as a picnic in the stunning surrounds of Airfield Estate.

Producers featured this bank holiday weekend include traditional black pudding from Inch House in Tipperary; The Village Dairy in Carlow; country butter from Cuinneog in Mayo; Toons Bridge Dairy in Cork; Leinster Honey; cream cheese from Ballylisk of Armagh; condiments from G’s Gourmet Jams in Laois; Kilkenny’s Goatsbridge Trout Farm; coffee from McCabe Artisan Coffee Roasters in Wicklow; and organic eggs from Butlers in Carlow along with produce harvested from Airfield Estate’s farm, gardens and orchards.

Customers will enjoy a selection of Cuinneog Buttermilk raisin and plain scones complemented by Cuinneog's farmhouse butter, G’s Gourmet Irish raspberry jam and whipped cream from The Village Dairy. Savoury treats include an Inch House black pudding sausage roll; smoked Goatsbridge trout on Overends Kitchen Guinness bread; an Airfield Garden quiche featuring Butlers eggs; and sandwiches with Ballylisk triple cream cheese and beetroot chutney. Mini pastries include McCabe’s coffee and chocolate layer cake; Toonsbridge ricotta and Leinster honey choux buns; mini–Airfield Estate rhubarb and custard tarts; and raspberry lavender meringue kisses made using Butlers organic eggs.

The Celebration of Irish Producers Afternoon Tea serves two people and costs €40. Visitors have the option to enjoy the Afternoon Tea box as a picnic on the grounds of Airfield Estate and can avail of complimentary cups and hot water.

Pre-order online here for collection Saturday 1st May from 9.30am – 11am, Sunday 2nd May and Monday 3rd May between 11.30am and 1pm.