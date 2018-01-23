Ageing gracefully: Chrissy Teigen reacted to grey hair in the BEST way

Chrissy Teigen is our Twitter queen, her witty tweets and blunt statements never fail to make us laugh.

The soon to be mum-of-two has yet again won us over by opening up about ageing.

Chrissy revealed that her hair was turning grey, and her reaction to her transformation was simply iconic.

I have a skunk like streak of grey hair and I’m actually very into it. My cruella dreams are coming true! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 22, 2018

She took to Twitter to share the discovery with her followers:

'I have a skunk-like streak of grey hair and I’m actually very into it.'

She added: 'My Cruella dreams are coming true!'

If Glenn Close can rock that look, surely Chrissy can too.

There’s nothing wrong with embracing change, especially when it comes to ageing.

Having grey hair isn’t a bad thing, and we love how Chrissy is spreading a positive message about it.

Turning grey is a completely normal thing, it's part of the ageing process. Chrissy's tweet kick-started an empowering conversation about grey hair, with thousands of Chrissy's followers sharing photos of their grey locks:

I’ve had a natural white streak in my hair since I was 19. 13 years later I still love it pic.twitter.com/fv5yxS3Gf3 — Felicia Ingram (@f_plato) January 22, 2018

My little sister’s gray hair started coming in when she was 5 or six years old. Even some babies are born with gray hair. So beautiful!pic.twitter.com/E57TEvBgMo — Y•S•A•N•N•E (@YsanneBueno) January 22, 2018

Same! I call it my villain hair. pic.twitter.com/BUFohjMZJJ — Amber Felix (@ambergontrail) January 22, 2018

That isn’t gray…that is SILVER….. sparkles like the stars we are!! pic.twitter.com/b1mFZ1wy7b — KeepOnBelieveInn (@YMBBastepaway) January 22, 2018