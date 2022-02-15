After 12 years Tayto Park will no longer be known as Tayto Park

After 12 long years, one of Ireland’s biggest tourist attractions and national treasures, Tayto Park, is getting a rebrand.

In a joint statement released today, Tayto Snacks and Tayto Park announce that their Title Sponsorship will be coming to an end on December 31 this year. That means that by January 2023 there will be a new name and identity for the award-winning theme park.

Speaking on the announcement, Founder of Tayto Park, Raymond Coyle said, “I am delighted to have aligned with one of the most iconic Irish brands, so successfully, for over a decade. Our partnership with Tayto Snacks has helped to create one of Ireland’s most popular tourist attractions in little over 12 years.”

“We have decided that in order to expand and meet our ambitious targets for the park, now is the opportune time to rename the park to better reflect the exciting rides, attractions and zoo that are coming over the next few years."

Continuing, Mr. Coyle said, “We now look forward to a new and exciting chapter for the park, with many new developments planned, including an investment of €30 million over the next 2 years.”

“On behalf of myself and my team I would like to thank the management of Tayto Snacks for its belief in our vision. It has been a very special partnership and we look forward to the year ahead and indeed continuing our journey and close relationship with Tayto Snacks,” he concluded.

Tayto Park, a theme park themed around Ireland’s pride and joy, the beloved Tayto crisp, was first opened in November 2010. Although, original visitors will remember that it was quite different to the impressive, fun-filled attraction we know and love now.

Growing in popularity over the years, Tayto Park currently features an array of theme park attractions for all ages — including their famous wooden rollercoaster, the Cú Chulainn Coaster — a steam train express, a playgrand, a zoo and so much more!