Aer Lingus extends its January Seat Sale sue to soaring demand to fly!

Aer Lingus has today announced an extension of its January Seat Sale as a result of the encouraging increase in demand from consumers to fly following the recent easing of travel restrictions. With 2 million seats on sale and offers including up to 20% off European and UK travel* as well as flights to North America up for grabs from just €169 each way as part of a return trip, there has never been a better time to book a getaway. Book by midnight 24th January 2022. Terms and conditions apply.

Choose sunny thrills over winter chills this season and wander the streets of Portugal with flights to Lisbon and Faro, venture to Spain for some beach, fun, and sunshine in Lanzarote, Malaga or Santorini, or perhaps sample some of the local cuisines in Milan, with up to 20% off European travel. Whether its sandy beaches, city breaks, family fun, or active adventures you’re seeking, Aer Lingus has offers for all.

Irish consumers are keen to get back stateside according to recent Aer Lingus search data, with searches to US cities such as New York, Boston, and Chicago all up compared to the days prior to the lifting of restrictions. With 13 direct routes between North America and Ireland now is the time to plan a trip stateside with Aer Lingus in 2022. From the theme parks in Orlando, shopping in New York, to enjoying the history of Washington D.C. or a trip to Chicago for St. Patrick’s Day, there is so much to explore with Aer Lingus this spring with travel from €169 each way as part of a return trip. In March, Aer Lingus will re-introduce flights to the USA from Shannon, with 14 flights a week to New York and Boston.

As always, customers flying to North America with Aer Lingus will enjoy complimentary meals and drinks, endless hours of in-flight entertainment, and US Customs and Border pre-clearance at Dublin and Shannon airports.

Bill Byrne, Director of Global Sales says;

“We are delighted to extend our January sale until midnight 24th January, for travel from 01st February 2022 until 31st May 2022. Our recent search data indicates that consumer confidence in travel is returning following the lifting of travel restrictions for double-vaccinated travellers, and it’s our hope that extending our sale will give those who are looking forward to a holiday in 2022 some extra time to plan that long-awaited trip to Europe or the US and still avail of these great offers.”

Aer Lingus January Seat Sale fares to Europe, the UK and North America are valid for travel from 01 February to 31 May 2022. All offers are subject to conditions and availability and all fares include taxes and charges. Book by midnight 18 January 2022. Terms and conditions apply.

Aer Lingus’ market-leading ‘Book with Confidence’ policy** allows customers change flights as many times as they like, should plans change, giving customers peace of mind when booking.

To make travel easier, Aer Lingus has partnered with VeriFLY. By downloading the VeriFLY app and uploading Covid-19 related documentation required for their destination, Aer Lingus customers can ensure that all of their Covid-19 related documentation is verified before travel.

For more information on the Aer Lingus January Seat Sale, please visit www.aerlingus.com.

January Sale UK Routes

Dublin – Birmingham

Dublin – London Gatwick

Dublin – London Heathrow

Dublin – Manchester

Knock – London Gatwick

Cork – London Heathrow

Shannon – London Heathrow

Dublin – Edinburgh (up to 27 March)

Dublin – Bristol (up to 27 March)

Dublin – Glasgow (up to 17 March)

**Aer Lingus Book with Confidence Policy

Aer Lingus has extended its ‘Book with Confidence’ policy which allows all customers travelling with the airline to change their travel dates free of charge (note: a fare difference may apply) and as many times as they wish.

For travel between now and end January 2022 customers can change bookings up until 2 hours before check-in

For travel after 31 January to 30 September 2022 – existing policy of change up to 7 days prior to travel date will apply

The flexible booking policy is available on all bookings up until 30th September 2022. Most fares also include the option to exchange for a guaranteed voucher up to 14 days before travel. In addition, those who booked Advantage, Flex, Business or Business Flex fares have the option of a cash refund if they decide not to travel.