Aer Lingus celebrates Pride month with inspiring video

Aer Lingus marks pride month with an inspiring piece of content featuring Craig Fitzgerald, a member of the Aer Lingus cabin crew team and a talented drag performer. Craig, as his drag alter ego, Avryll Nitrate, will lead the Aer Lingus float in the Pride parade in Dublin this Saturday, 24th June.

The video captures Craig's journey towards self-expression and the freedom to be his true self. Craig shares his passion with the world, embracing his authentic identity both on stage and in his role as cabin crew with Aer Lingus. As he reflects on his 18-year tenure with Aer Lingus and his life as a drag performer, Craig comments “I think being honest and open, and of course, a little bit silly, has got me to where I am today.”

Throughout the production, viewers are taken on a parallel journey, witnessing Craig's transformation into his captivating drag persona, and prepping for a flight with Aer Lingus. The video demonstrates the seamless coexistence of all aspects of Craig's life, thanks to the support he feels from the Aer Lingus team – ‘Knowing that I work for a company that embraces me for who I am, it’s a lesson to us all to be true to yourself.’

Aer Lingus is the official airline of the Dublin Pride Festival, where this Saturday 24th June, over 300 Aer Lingus employees and their friends and family will accompany the Aer Lingus specially designed Float through the Dublin Pride Parade. The festival event is a key initiative of the Proud Flies, the Aer Lingus LGBT+ and Allies network, which continues to support employee and manager engagement, host workshops focusing on health and wellbeing, and ensure the workplace is somewhere everyone feels able to bring their whole selves.