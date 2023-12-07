Adele opens up about adjusting to motherhood with son Angelo

Adele has opened up about her journey through motherhood!

The Easy On Me singer is currently a mum-of-one to her son Angelo, who she shares custody with her ex-husband Simon Konecki.

Now, a few months on from celebrating Angelo’s 11th birthday, Adele has shared a rare glimpse into her life with him.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 35-year-old was asked about how motherhood has changed her.

“When you have a kid, it brings up a lot of your own childhood for you. And no matter what your childhood was like, you don’t want your child to have your childhood,” she explained.

“I struggle not to show my emotions to Angelo with other things I’m going through. And I think that’s OK. Sometimes I wish I could hide it a bit less. But also, it’s not easy being an adult for anybody,” she added.

Adele was then quizzed about a “surreal” experience that she had during her residency shows in Las Vegas, when the doctor that delivered Angelo attended her concert.

“As all my friends are trying for babies, I realised how it’s actually not as easy as everyone thinks to have a baby,” the Grammy winner admitted.

“I never really understood how lucky you can be to have a baby. And I didn’t understand the magnitude of him not only bringing my child safely into the world, but keeping me safe in it. This will make me cry. It was so emotional,” Adele stated, as she teared up.

The Someone Like You hitmaker later detailed how she gets involved in Angelo’s school community, and teased that she is “thriving a bit”.

“There are so many things his school does the most, with community vibes, which is fantastic. The kids don’t care. The kids don’t give a flying f**k who I am. And I get, not insecure, but I get nervous around loads of adults and strangers that I don’t know. And so making food for school events, it’s my dream,” she concluded.