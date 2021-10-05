Adele officially announces a release date for her brand new music

This is not a drill, folks! After five long years, singing sensation Adele has just announced the official release date of when she will be sharing some brand new music, and it’s just around the corner.

Finally, some exciting news for Adele fans, as the star has been sharing very vague hints towards an upcoming album over the past few days.

With her followers on the edge of their seats, Adele has now taken to social media to announce that Easy On Me — presumably the name of a single — will be out in the world in just a few short days, due to be released on October 15.

Sharing the exciting news this afternoon with her 39.8M Instagram followers, Adele shared a short, moody black and white clip of herself putting in a cassette tape, as a piano intro starts to play.

“Easy On Me – October 15,” the caption simply read.

This shocking announcement comes just days after large billboards with the number ‘30’ started appearing on various landmarks across the world. These album teasers were spotted on Buckingham Palace, the Eiffel Tower and even the Empire State Building.

Shortly afterwards, the Grammy winner updated her social media backgrounds and website to match.

Adele previously named her three earlier albums, 19, 21 and 25, after the age she was when she worked on them. Now at 33-years-of-age this supposed new single will be the first piece of brand new music the singer-songwriter will have produced since 2016.