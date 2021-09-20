Adele goes Instagram official with her new beau Rich Paul

It’s official — singer-songwriter Adele has a new man in her life and has made things Instagram official.

Taking to social media on Sunday, the Someone Like You singer shared a series of glamorous photos of herself all dolled up to attend a wedding. The third and final photo was a black and white snap, presumably from a photo booth, of herself and sports agent Rich Paul.

Adele and Rich, a sports agent who manages basketball star Le Bron James, were first linked earlier this year when the pair were spotted attending a NBA game together, looking very smitten.

Credit: instagram/com/adele

This is the first relationship which Adele has acknowledged publicly since her split with ex-husband, Simon Konecki, whom she divorced earlier this year.

Adele and Simon first started dating in 2011, before welcoming their first child, a son named Angelo James who was born on October 19, 2012.

Previously opening up about her new found purpose as a mother, Adele revealed in an interview with Vogue, “When I became a parent, I felt like I was truly living. I had a purpose, where before I didn’t.”

The pair made things official and got married privately around the beginning of 2017. However, it simply wasn’t meant to be as the couple parted ways and filed for divorce just two years later, in September 2019.

If looks are anything to go by though, things are certainly going well between Adele and her new beau. We love to see it!