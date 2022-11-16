Adam King announced to join cast of Toy Show The Musical

Four familiar faces from the Late Late Toy Show have joined the cast of RTÉ’s Toy Show The Musical.

Viewers of the Late Late Toy Show will be delighted to see Adam king, the young boy who stole the hearts of the nation with his Hug For You on Toy Show in 2020.

Adam will be joined by DJ Calum who entertained the nation with his DJing skills alongside his adorable little brother Hypeman Jackson in 2021.

Rock singer Noah Rafferty will also be joining the Toy Show The Musical cast. The public will remember Noah jamming out to Rock is the Best Medicine, and impressing U2 band member Edge.

Last but certainly not least to join the latest cast members of the fabulous musical is bagpipe player Alex Hughes. Alex played the iconic Star Wars theme tune on the Toy Show back in 2017.

Adult cast members include Jamie Beamish, Clare Barrett, Sarah Travis, while other younger actors include stars aged from five to 15. They include Ceola Dunne, Clare Keely, Doireann McNally, Gus Holmes, Joseph Dunne, Mark Keegan, LilyMai Calncy, Mabel Sweney and Sarah Beathnach.

The Toy Show The Musical will be jam-packed with characters, comedians and storytellers who join Nell, her little brother Luan, Dad, Nana and Mum beneath the light of the moon as an ordinary Irish town comes together to save the Toy Show.

Disaster strikes when not everyone in her family wants to remember the past traditions of Toy Show night, leaving the entire Toy Show in jeopardy. Nell and other local children must find a way to save the night and keep everyone’s favourite TV show alive.

Toy Show The Musical will be performed at The Convention Centre in Dublin from December 10.