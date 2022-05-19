Actress Rebel Wilson opens up about her ambition to be a mum

Rebel Wilson, known for her roles in hit comedy films such as Pitch Perfect, The Hustle and Senior Year, has opened up about wanting to be a mum and the health journey she began in order to help the process.

The 42-year-old revealed that in 2019 she visited a fertility doctor but was told that she’d have to lose weight if she wanted a better chance of harvesting and freezing her eggs.

She told People magazine that the doctors said, “You’d do much better if you were healthier”, after looking her up and down.

Rebel replied, “I was taken aback. I thought, ‘Oh God, this guy’s so rude’. He was right. I was carrying around a lot of excess weight. It’s almost like I didn’t think of my own needs. I thought of a future child’s needs, that really inspired me to get healthier”.

The How To Be Single actress went on to say that she started her “year of health” in 2020 after dealing with ‘emotional eating’ and instead of wanting to set a certain weight goal, she “was just being the healthiest version of myself” and wanted to have a “healthy, balanced lifestyle”.

When dealing with her emotional eating, Rebel explained, “You cry a lot, analyze things in your life”, but with an end goal of having a child in mind, Rebel proudly said that she kept the weight she had lost off. She continued by saying she had lost around 37 kilos.

Wilson admitted, “I would love to have a family. I’m just going for it by myself at the moment because of the biological clock”.

“If I meet the right person, great, and then they can fit in with whatever happens”.

In terms of having a child, Wilson said, “It’s great that the technology exists. You have so many options with surrogacy and sperm donors. I only started thinking of fertility when I was 39 so you feel quite late buty then there are women in their mid 40’s who’ve been successful”.

“Any woman who’s gone through it, I really relate to. It’s been an emotional rollercoaster. I don’t know how it’s going to end but I’m still young enough to try”.