Actress Elizabeth Banks has moved to Ireland with her whole family

Ireland has become somewhat of a hotspot for Hollywood stars recently, with celebs like Matt Damon and Patrick Dempsey setting up camp and immersing themselves in Irish culture while they work on new, upcoming films which are being made on the emerald isle.

The Hunger Games star Elizabeth Banks is the latest Hollywood name to set up roots on Irish soil, as she and her family have moved here while she directs her latest film, Cocaine Bear.

Taking to Twitter, the 47-year-old actress shared a heartwarming video montage of herself truly embracing Irish life, whether that be taste-testing a bag of our iconic Tayto crisps or jumping out for a gloriously refreshing sea swim.

@ElizabethBanks

Elizabeth started the video by saying, “So, I moved my whole family to Ireland,” followed by a joyful clip of her waving a big Irish flag. The Pitch Perfect star explains the reason she’s living in Ireland is because she’s making a movie called Cocaine Bear, which despite it actually being set in Georgia, USA, is for some reason being filmed over here.

Cocaine Bear is said to be a character-driven story based on true events which occurred in 1985, whereby a duffel bag containing more than 70lbs of cocaine was dropped from an airplane by a drug smuggler. A 175lb black bear then consumed the drugs, subsequently dying from an apparent drug overdose.

Throughout the video, the mum-of-two shows clips of her and her kids, 10-year-old Felix and eight-year-old Magnus, exploring the beautiful Irish shores. At one point she makes a pit-stop at the Mitchell & Son Wine Shop in Sandycove, while another clip shows the actress tucking into a bag of our famous cheese and onion flavoured Tayto crisps.

Braving the Irish roads, Elizabeth is also seen behind the wheel of a car as she drives past a Dublin bus, with the words “They drive on the wrong side of the road” written across the screen.

Banks concluded her vlog by saying, “I hope you enjoyed this little look at Irish life!” We sure did, and we can’t wait to see what she gets up to next!