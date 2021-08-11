Actress Christina Ricci announces she’s pregnant with baby #2

Huge congratulations are in order for Casper star Christina Ricci who is pregnant with her second child.

The child actress announced the wonderful news on Tuesday evening by sharing a sweet photograph of her baby’s scan with her 639K Instagram followers.

“Life keeps getting better,” the expectant mum lovingly wrote in the caption. Meanwhile, Christina’s hairstylist boyfriend Mark Hampton shared the same adorable snap to his own Instagram account.

Christina’s wonderful announcement post was soon flooded with comments of congratulations from several of her celebrity pals, including Marvel star Kat Dennings who excitedly wrote, “Oh my god!!!”

Danish supermodel Helena Christensen simply commented, “Wonderful,” followed by three heart emojis and Hollywood actress Diane Kruger gushed, “CONGRATULATIONS!"

Christina is of course already a proud mom to her seven-year-old son, Freddie, whom she shares with estranged husband James Heerdegen, who she met while filming the TV series Pan Am in 2012.

Just over a year ago in July 2020, Christina filed for divorce from her husband after almost seven years of marriage, stating that she was subject to “severe physical and emotional abuse” by Heerdegen.

In April 2021, Christina was granted full custody of their son, with James given visitation rights.