Actor who played Tinky Winky the Teletubby has sadly passed away

For those of us who grew up besotted with the Teletubbies, this news is likely to hit home.

Simon Shelton Barnes, the actor who brought the character of Tinky Winky to life, has passed away.

The man who brought us tubby custard and a penchant for bug red handbags was aged 52 when he passed.

A post shared by Emily Atack (@emilyatackofficial) on Jan 19, 2018 at 4:33am PST

Mr Barnes, who brought joy and laughter to the homes of millions of children through the years, was a trained dancer.

His eldest son took to Facebook to express his grief.

'I lost my lovely dad on Wednesday, he was the kindest and most gentle man I knew and I love him more than anything.'

His niece, The Inbetweeners actress Emily Atack, also paid tribute to her uncle via social media.

'My wonderful uncle Simon Barnes has been taken from us all so suddenly,' she wrote on Instagram.

'The kindest and most talented man you could ever wish to meet. Loved by all who knew him, and will be forever.'

What a week ! RIP Simon Shelton aka Tinky Winky : remembering the many good times. Rest easy pic.twitter.com/4uyJDBoJdO — John Simmit (@JohnSimmit) January 22, 2018

John Simmit, who played Dispy on the iconic children's show, paid his respects vis Twitter.

'RIP Simon Shelton aka Tinky Winky : remembering the many good times. Rest easy,' he said.