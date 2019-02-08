Albert Finney, who played Daddy Warbucks in Annie, has died

Actor Albert Finney has passed away aged 82, his family has confirmed.

The British actor was best known for his role in 1982's Annie, in which he portrayed Daddy Warbucks, an iconic role in a beloved childhood classic.

It was reported that ''Albert Finney, aged 82, passed away peacefully after a short illness with those closest to him by his side. The family request privacy at this sad time."

The actor had announced in 2011 that he was recovering from kidney cancer.

Before he hit our screens as Warbucks, he was a trained Shakespearean actor.

His movie roles included Saturday Night and Sunday Morning, Tom Jones, Scrooge, Erin Brockovich, The Bourne Ultimatum, and Skyfall.

Other fans might know him from his portrayal as famous sleuth Hercule Poirot in the 1974 version of Murder On The Orient Express.

He was nominated for an Oscar five times during his 50-plus year career but never took home the gong.

He was married three times; firstly, to Jane Denham lasted from 1957 to 1961, then Anouk Aimeé from 1970 to 1978 and he wed his third wife Delmagne in 2006.

He is survived by Delmagne and his son Simon, who he had during his first marriage.

Rest in peace Albert – you brought us many amazing performances during your career and characters that will enchant generations to come.