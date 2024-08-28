Achieve radiant glow effortlessly with INGLOT’s new Versatile Cream Stick collection

These versatile, easy-to-use sticks help you achieve a radiant, glowing look in no time. The creamy, blendable formula effortlessly melts into the skin, creating a seamless "second skin" effect that feels light and natural. Highly pigmented, they allow you to customize your coverage, whether you prefer a subtle glow or a more pigmented look.

Packed with skin-loving ingredients such as coconut oil, vitamin E, and alpine apple seed oil, these sticks not only enhance your complexion but also keep your skin hydrated and smooth. Their compact design makes them ideal for quick touch-ups on the go, perfect for maintaining a fresh look throughout the day. Whether you're highlighting, blushing, or contouring, this collection has everything you need for a natural, luminous finish!

INGLOT Cream Stick Bronzer gives you a gorgeous sun-kissed glow with its light, creamy texture. It's perfect for adding warmth to your face and even works on the body for a natural, long-lasting finish. Available in 3 shades.

INGLOT Cream Stick Highlighter is your go-to product to achieve a luminous glow. You can build up the intensity for a soft shimmer or a more radiant shine, and it works beautifully on both the face and body. You can even use it as an eyeshadow for an extra pop of light! Available in 2 shades.

INGLOT Cream Stick Blush is super versatile, doubling as a blush and an eyeshadow. It blends easily into the skin for a healthy, radiant look. Whether you want a subtle flush or a more vibrant pop of colour, this blush has you covered with its creamy, buildable formula and slightly dewy finish. Available in 4 shades.

The complete Inglot collection is available online from www.inglotcosmetics.com and in select stockists nationwide.