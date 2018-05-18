A whopping 33 new acts have just been added to the Longitude line-up

After a long wait, the full line-up for Longitude 2017 has finally been announced.

An astronomical 33 new acts have just been named by MCD to play at the Dublin festival.

The festival will return to Marlay Park this summer from Friday July 13 to 15.

Summer 2k18 yupppppp pic.twitter.com/ulqaqJomSh — Rejjie Snow (@rejjiesnow) May 18, 2018

The new line-up includes Sigrid, Rejjie Snow, Le Boom and Erica Coady.

Also taking to the various stages are Mango X Mathman, Playboi Carti, Alma and more.

Tickets are almost totally sold out for the three-day festival, with limited Sunday tickets remaining.

The headliners for the festival include Post Malone, J Cole, Travis Scott, Solange, Diplo, SZA and Migos.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Blackbear will no longer be performing at the festival as scheduled.

The remaining one-day tickets are going for €69.50.