Michelle Keegan reveals she’s leaving Our Girl after four years

Michelle Keegan is leaving BBC’s Our Girl. The actress has decided to step away from the show to focus on acting jobs that are based in the United Kingdom.

The popular BBC series is filmed in Malaysia and South Africa which meant Michelle was spending a lot of time away from her home.

She opened up about the decision in an interview with The Sun:

“I’ve had the most incredible four years on the show and I want to thank the BBC for giving me such an amazing opportunity.

“Playing Georgie has been a life changing role for me. I’ve loved every second of the adventure so it was a very hard decision to make not to return,” she shared.

The former Coronation Street star continued: “I feel it is the right time to explore other exciting opportunities but I’m so happy to be part of the new series coming soon so it’s not the end just yet.”

Michelle’s husband Mark Wright recently decided to leave US TV to return home to England.

The actress starred as Georgie in the military drama for the past four years.

We’ll be gutted to see Michelle go but there’s no doubt she has a string of exciting projects awaiting her.