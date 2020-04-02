‘A testing time’: Louise Cooney raises over €30k for Pieta House

Louise Cooney has raised an incredible €34,000 (and counting) for Pieta House. She decided to start the fundraiser after Pieta House reached out to her. The charity, like many others, have been forced to cancel their major fundraiser Darkness Into Light, which means they will experience a massive loss in public funds. However, Cooney was eager to change this with the help of her online following.

Thousands of people have donated to her GoFundMe campaign, proving that we always look after one another in times of crisis.

Speaking about the importance of charities like Pieta House, she said: "Looking after your mental health is a cause that is very close to my heart. My family less than a year ago went through the heartbreak of suicide so I understand first hand the devastation it brings to a family and the importance of having access to free services like Pieta House.

"We all struggle with mental health, including myself. This is a very testing time for everyone. With the Darkness into Light walk being postponed this year I wanted to help raise much needed funds.

"I understand during this time people have lost their jobs and are out of work but I would love if you could donate €5 (or whatever you can afford at this time) to this very worthy cause. It really would make such a difference to help everyone at a time when we so need it."

You can donate to the fundraiser here.