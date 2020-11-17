A teenage boy has tragically died after being hit by a truck in Cork

A teenager has tragically died after being hit by a truck in Cork City this afternoon.

The collision occurred on Sheares Street, Cork city at approximately 3:30pm today, and Gardaí are currently at the scene.

The teenager was taken to Our Lady of Mercy Hospital, Cork, where he was later pronounced dead, while the driver of the truck was uninjured.

The road is currently closed with local diversions in place. The scene is preserved for a full forensic and technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 3:15pm and 3:45pm to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Anglesea Garda Station on 021 452 2000 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.