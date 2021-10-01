A star-studded cast has been announced for Willy Wonka prequel

Roald Dahl fans are getting excited for another Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory adaption. This time though, the story will follow the origins of the chocolatier himself, in a prequel film titled Wonka.

Earlier this year it was announced that Hollywood’s newest heartthrob, Tomthée Chalamet, will be taking on the titular role as a young Willy Wonka. Chalamet is probably best known for playing Laurie in Greta Gerwig’s 2019 adaptation of Little Women, he was nominated for an Academy Award for his starring role in Call Me By Your Name and he stars in upcoming sci-fi film, Dune, alongside Zendeya, Jason Momoa and Rebecca Ferguson.

However, the cast list only got better as it was just confirmed that Oscar winning actress, The Crown’s Olivia Colman, Mr. Bean’s Rowan Atkinson and Paddington’s Sally Hawkins will also be joining this illustrious cast.

Other stars to be featured in the film include Rakhee Thakrar (Sex Education), Keegan-Michael Key (The Prom), Patterson Joseph (Peep Show, Vigil), Matt Lucas (Little Britain, The Great British Bake Off) and Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus).

While the storyline of Wonka is widely unknown, we do know that it’s an origin story of sorts. Already adapted for the big screen twice already, we learned in the 2005 adaptation with Johnny Depp that Wonka is the son of a dentist, banished from home as a young child when he developed an intense craving for sweets.

Whether or not this new prequel will touch on these storylines, include them or go in a completely different direction has yet to be seen.

With a release date already announced, fans can expect Wonka to hit our screens on March 17, 2023.