A Rugrats revival is in the works with all the original voice actors

If you were a child of the 90’s then we’ve got good news for you — the Rugrats are making a comeback!

Nickelodeon confirmed that a Rugrats reboot will be launching on Paramount Plus this spring, with all of the original voice actors returning to reprise their roles.

According to the network, the animated reboot “features rich and colorful CG-animation and follows the toddlers as they explore the world and beyond from their pint-sized and wildly imaginative point-of-view.”

The revival will see the return of our favourite Rugrats characters, including Tommy Pickles, Chuckie Finster, Angelica Pickles, Susie Carmichael and Phil and Lil DeVille.

The original series first appeared on our screens in 1991, and ran for nine seasons, releasing a total of 172 episodes and three films, including The Rugrats Movie, which saw the arrival of Tommy’s younger brother Dil, Rugrats in Paris and Rugrats Go Wild, which was a crossover film with The Wild Thornberrys, another popular cartoon series.

The Rugrats sequel series, All Grown Up! aired in 2003 until 2008, and followed what were the gang of adventurous little toddlers as now 10-year-olds, as they deal with real life problems from school, friendships and family drama.

Overall, Rugrats has received quite a lot of praise and success over the years, earning four Emmy awards, six Kids’ Choice Awards, and it even has its own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Talking about the new reboot, Nickelodeon Animation President Ramsey Naito said, “Rugrats is one of the most iconic cartoons recognised by fans around the globe, and this original version is one we are taking great care and pride in creating for a brand-new audience.”

“Having the voice cast behind these special characters come together is one of the essential pieces to making the show recognizable and we can't wait to watch this talented group bring them to life again.”