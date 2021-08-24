A master checklist for moving into your new apartment
When moving into a new apartment, our heads feel like they’re overloaded with things we need to do and lists we need to tick off. We need to change our addresses on lots of important forms, check out the area and where we need to go to get all our essentials, but most importantly, we need to make a list of everything we need in our new home.
It can be really stressful, trying to remember every little thing among the stress of the move and even when we do make our lists, we can’t shake the feeling that we’re missing something. Then when we arrive up, we find we’re missing all the little daily basics that we take for granted in our lives – that is, until we have to do without them!
Don’t get caught out with no Tupperware, towel hooks or scissors – check out our handy new apartment packing list so you’ll have everything you need from the get-go!
Bathroom
Bins
Shower caddies
Toilet brush
Soap dish and toothbrush holder
Bathroom storage
Hand, face and body towels
Bathmat
Shower curtain
Kitchen
Cooking ware
Kitchen utensils
Tea towels
Tupperware
Can and bottle opener
Oven mitts
Chopping board
Basin
Spice rack
Cloths and sponges
Drying rack
Bedroom
Mattress protector
Laundry basket and hamper
Fresh sheets
Hangers
Headboard
Throw blankets
Quilt
Miscellaneous
Extension cords
Lamps
Mirrors
Décor
Detergent
Cleaning supplies
Hoover/sweeping brush/mop and bucket
Tool kit
First aid kit
Light bulbs
Candles
Picture frames
Hooks
Scissors
Sellotape
Matches
Storage baskets
Welcome mat