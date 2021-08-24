A master checklist for moving into your new apartment

When moving into a new apartment, our heads feel like they’re overloaded with things we need to do and lists we need to tick off. We need to change our addresses on lots of important forms, check out the area and where we need to go to get all our essentials, but most importantly, we need to make a list of everything we need in our new home.

It can be really stressful, trying to remember every little thing among the stress of the move and even when we do make our lists, we can’t shake the feeling that we’re missing something. Then when we arrive up, we find we’re missing all the little daily basics that we take for granted in our lives – that is, until we have to do without them!

Don’t get caught out with no Tupperware, towel hooks or scissors – check out our handy new apartment packing list so you’ll have everything you need from the get-go!

Bathroom

Bins

Shower caddies

Toilet brush

Soap dish and toothbrush holder

Bathroom storage

Hand, face and body towels

Bathmat

Shower curtain

Kitchen

Cooking ware

Kitchen utensils

Tea towels

Tupperware

Can and bottle opener

Oven mitts

Chopping board

Basin

Spice rack

Cloths and sponges

Drying rack

Bedroom

Mattress protector

Laundry basket and hamper

Fresh sheets

Hangers

Headboard

Throw blankets

Quilt

Miscellaneous

Extension cords

Lamps

Mirrors

Décor

Detergent

Cleaning supplies

Hoover/sweeping brush/mop and bucket

Tool kit

First aid kit

Light bulbs

Candles

Picture frames

Hooks

Scissors

Sellotape

Matches

Storage baskets

Welcome mat