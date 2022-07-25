A male teenager has tragically died in Co. Kerry road accident

It has been reported that a male teenager has sadly passed away following a road accident which took place in Co. Kerry on Sunday afternoon.

Gardaí arrived at the scene of the fatal road traffic collision in the townland of Ballinruddery, on the outskirts of Listowel, Co. Kerry. The single vehicle collision occurred at approximately 2.40pm on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

According to a statement released by the Garda Press Office, it is believed that a car collided with a roadside tree. The 19-year-old male driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Kerry where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

The two passengers of the vehicle were also taken to University Hospital Kerry for treatment of their injuries which are understood to be serious but non-life threatening.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Our thoughts go out to the young man's parents and loved ones during this harrowing time.