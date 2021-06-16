A live-action Beauty and the Beast prequel series is coming to Disney+

Brace yourselves Disney fans — a new Beauty and the Beast prequel series is in the works and is due to land on popular streaming service Disney+!

Following on from the huge success of the 2017 live-action retelling of Beauty and the Beast starring Emma Watson as Belle, this new series will see Luke Evans and Josh Gad reprise their theatrical roles of Gaston and LeFou.

The musical series, set many years before the events which take place in Beauty and the Beast, will follow these two unlikely friends, Gaston and LeFou, as they embark on an adventurous journey with LeFou’s step-sister, Tilly, played by Briana Middleton.

The series is set to encompass everything we know and love about the Disney franchise, including mystery, adventure and of course a love story or two — not to mention, plenty of musical numbers!

Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis, the geniuses behind the hit fairytale drama series, Once Upon A Time, are set to write and produce this new Beauty and the Beast spin-off along with Josh Gad.

Meanwhile, multi-Academy-Award winning and legendary composer Alan Menken, the man behind many of Disney’s musical films and other Broadway shows, will be writing a brand new soundtrack for the series.

With a release date still unknown, production for this exciting new prequel is due to start next year, in 2022.