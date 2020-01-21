A slice of paradise: Stunning new spa to open in Dublin this month

A luxurious new fitness club and spa called Eden One is promising members a slice of paradise in Dublin. The 22,500 sq. ft premier flagship club is located in the capital’s most sought after address, Number One Ballsbridge.

Taking Inspiration from the finest gyms, members clubs and spas from London to New York, Eden One has been designed to incorporate the very best of both the fitness and day spa worlds into one stunning facility.

The Fitness Suite spans over 7,500 sq. ft with an extensive range of the latest Strength and Cardio Equipment from the world-renowned Technogym Artis and Skill ranges.

Eden One members will also benefit from up to 100 classes a week in the Mind & Body, Cycling, HIIT and High Energy Studios, all included within their membership.

Eden Pro-trainers will use detailed biometric body analysis and the latest fitness tracking to deliver the very best guidance and training plans to ensure that members effort is rewarded by life changing results.

Other heavenly benefits of membership include unlimited access to Eden Elements, the ultimate experience Spa.

Prepare to be dazzled by the Fire, Water and Ice floor which features a sublime Infinity Edge Swimming Pool and invigorating Vitality Pool separated by a ribbon of dancing fire alongside a Stalagmite Ice Fountain.

Enhance your wellbeing by relaxing on the Fabio Alemanno Infrared Heated Marble Loungers, eliminate toxins in the Dry Salt Inhalation relaxation room and drench yourself in the Tropical Rain Showers.

Then ascend to the tranquil Garden Floor for a true wow factor — here you’ll find the Garden Sauna, Pure White Steam Room, Relaxation Loungers and the latest technology Snow Shower to heighten the senses.

Eden boasts five sumptuous treatment rooms, enriched with 99.9% pure filtered Air with face and body treatments featuring award-winning Natura Bissé products — named the “World’s Best Spa Brand” in 2018 and 2019 and previously only available in Ireland in selected 5 Star Hotels.

Another exclusive perk of membership is access to the Rooftop Terrace, a unique setting for classes such as Outdoor Yoga.

After your workout, relax in Eden One’s Members’ Lounge where you can either catch a quick smoothie or dine from an extensive selection of highly considered healthy dishes created by Chef Hayden Smith.

All this luxury means that keeping fit is a heavenly pleasure, not a hellish ordeal, at Dublin’s finest new health club and spa.

So how much does it cost? Eden One founder membership rates start at €200 per month for full unlimited Diamond access. Visitors can avail of Day Experience Spa packages including a luxurious face or body treatment from €175 per day. Bespoke and corporate memberships are available by request.

For more information, log onto www.edenone.ie call 01 215 0640 or email membership@edenone.ie