A list of all the new shows and movies coming to Netflix this June
Netflix have kicked things up a notch by adding a whole host of brilliant new movies and TV shows to the streaming service this June.
So if you fancy a cosy night in front of the telly or if you’re dreaming about a lazy bank holiday weekend then Netflix has got you covered!
Here’s a list of everything new landing on the streaming service this month:
June 1:
A Perfect Ending
Adult Life Skills
Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey
Boogeyman
Colombiana
Count Arthur Strong: Series 1-3
Destruction: Las Vegas
Dream/Killer
Elvis Presley: The Searcher: Season 1
Joe Wicks: The Body Coach: Season 1
Married to Medicine: Season 2
Nigella: At My Table: Season 1
Octonauts: Season 3-4
On Becoming a God in Central Florida: Season 1
One Chance
Summoned
Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme
The Blair Witch Project
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 3-4
Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
Thomas and Friends: Season 24
Top Coppers: Series 1
Total Drama Island
June 2:
Carnaval
Kim's Convenience: Season 5
Little Jacob
Sophie Seeks 7
June 3:
Creator's File: GOLD
Dancing Queens
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2
Summertime: Season 2
The Girl and the Gun
June 4:
Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet
Human: The World Within
Sweet & Sour
Sweet Tooth
Trippin' with the Kandasamys
Xtreme
June 5:
Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats
June 7:
Strange but True
June 9:
Awake
Fresh, Fried & Crispy
Tragic Jungle
June 10:
Captain Phillips
Locombianos
June 11:
Lupin: Part 2
Skater Girl
Trese
Wish Dragon
June 12:
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2
June 15:
Boyz n the Hood
Song One
The Karate Kid (2010)
Workin' Moms: Season 5
June:16:
Penguin Town
Silver Skates
June 17:
Hospital Playlist: Season 2
Black Summer: Season 2
The Gift: Season 3
June 18:
A Family
Elite: Season 4
Fatherhood
Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Inferno
Rurouni Kenshin: Origins
Rurouni Kenshin: The Legend Ends
The Dead Don't Die
The Intruder
The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals
June 20:
Aquaman
June 22:
This Is Pop
June 23:
Good on Paper
Murder by the Coast
Too Hot to Handle: Season 2
The House of Flowers: The Movie
June 24:
Godzilla Singular Point
June 25:
Sex/Life
The Angry Birds Movie 2
The A List: Season 2
The Ice Road
June 26:
Close Enough: Season 2
Wonder Boy
June 28:
The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement
June 29:
Black Lightning: Season 4
June 30:
America: The Motion Picture
Prime Time
Sophie: A Murder in West Cork