A list of all the new shows and movies coming to Netflix this June

Netflix have kicked things up a notch by adding a whole host of brilliant new movies and TV shows to the streaming service this June.

So if you fancy a cosy night in front of the telly or if you’re dreaming about a lazy bank holiday weekend then Netflix has got you covered!

Here’s a list of everything new landing on the streaming service this month:

June 1:

A Perfect Ending

Adult Life Skills

Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey

Boogeyman

Colombiana

Count Arthur Strong: Series 1-3

Destruction: Las Vegas

Dream/Killer

Elvis Presley: The Searcher: Season 1

Joe Wicks: The Body Coach: Season 1

Married to Medicine: Season 2

Nigella: At My Table: Season 1

Octonauts: Season 3-4

On Becoming a God in Central Florida: Season 1

One Chance

Summoned

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme

The Blair Witch Project

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 3-4

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

Thomas and Friends: Season 24

Top Coppers: Series 1

Total Drama Island

June 2:

Carnaval

Kim's Convenience: Season 5

Little Jacob

Sophie Seeks 7

June 3:

Creator's File: GOLD

Dancing Queens

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2

Summertime: Season 2

The Girl and the Gun

June 4:

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet

Human: The World Within

Sweet & Sour

Sweet Tooth

Trippin' with the Kandasamys

Xtreme

June 5:

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats

June 7:

Strange but True

June 9:

Awake

Fresh, Fried & Crispy

Tragic Jungle

June 10:

Captain Phillips

Locombianos

June 11:

Lupin: Part 2

Skater Girl

Trese

Wish Dragon

June 12:

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2

June 15:

Boyz n the Hood

Song One

The Karate Kid (2010)

Workin' Moms: Season 5

June:16:

Penguin Town

Silver Skates

June 17:

Hospital Playlist: Season 2

Black Summer: Season 2

The Gift: Season 3

June 18:

A Family

Elite: Season 4

Fatherhood

Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Inferno

Rurouni Kenshin: Origins

Rurouni Kenshin: The Legend Ends

The Dead Don't Die

The Intruder

The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals

June 20:

Aquaman

June 22:

This Is Pop

June 23:

Good on Paper

Murder by the Coast

Too Hot to Handle: Season 2

The House of Flowers: The Movie

June 24:

Godzilla Singular Point

June 25:

Sex/Life

The Angry Birds Movie 2

The A List: Season 2

The Ice Road

June 26:

Close Enough: Season 2

Wonder Boy

June 28:

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement

June 29:

Black Lightning: Season 4

June 30:

America: The Motion Picture

Prime Time

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork