A lash lift in a mascara? Exactly what we needed from Clarins!

We love taking our time with our makeup routine these days. We spent so long just sitting around the house, dreaming about getting dressed up, doing our hair and makeup and skipping out the door to go…well anywhere that would take us at that point!

And now that we get to do that, we like to really luxuriate in the experience of doing our makeup. It was a much-missed ritual, that we now lovingly partake in, applying the layers, the complimenting and contrasting colours and textures, putting time and care into ourselves again.

Which is why there’s nothing worse than when, at the end of all this makeup application, we go to apply our mascara and…it just falls flat.

The lashes clump, the curl falls out of them after the first coat, it doesn’t dry properly and smudges all over your carefully applied eyeshadow…mascara can really make or break a look.

Which is why we’ve recently been looking out for mascaras that can do it all:

hold and enhance your lash’s curl

open up your eyes

give major volume and length

not totally dry out our lashes

It’s rare to get all of these desirable traits in a mascara, but we think that Clarin’s latest creation may have cracked the formula that’s key to getting that lifted lash look. Clarin’s Supra Lift & Curl Mascara, developed by Clarins Laboratories have designed this product to be the perfect combination of make-up results and effective lash care. Laboratories developed a lash lifting complex to naturally enhances the curl and length of your lashes thanks to a combination of special polymers of natural origin: chia seed and flax seed sugars.

Highly innovative, it offers all the lash-lifting benefits one would expect from a professional treatment, but at home. You no longer need to go to a professional to get a lash lift! Thanks to Clarins and the new Supra Lift & Curl Mascara, you can achieve a lifted lash look instantly without damaging your lashes. Your lashes look better curled, better defined, and lifted, along with enhanced volume.

Its secret? Bitter orange flower wax.

Nature has always been the very first source of inspiration for Clarins. Every plant and every ingredient are all carefully selected for the results they offer women’s beauty. This is why we chose bitter orange. Also called bigarade orange, it produces essential oils and waters that are well known in phytotherapy, the perfume industry and cosmetics. We chose to use bitter orange flower wax to enrich Supra Lift & Curl Mascara’s formula for its known filmogenic, structuring and lifting properties.

Before After

The formula is enriched with an intense, water-resistant black mineral pigment that won’t budge an inch once applied. Bitter orange flower wax coats, enhances and gently curls lashes, while the lash boosting complex visibly lengthens lashes and helps strengthen them. Day after day, lashes appear thicker and visibly longer.

72% of the women who tried it said Supra Lift & Curl Mascara impacted the curl of bare lashes after 28 days! We have a new makeup routine favourite!