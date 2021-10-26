A Dublin hit-and-run leaves woman in her 20’s seriously injured

It has been reported that a motorcyclist collided with a female pedestrian in Dublin 17 on Sunday night, and drove away without stopping, leaving the young woman with serious injuries.

The hit-and-run occurred on the Priorswood Road in Dublin 17 on Sunday, October 15 at approximately 11:15pm, when the motorcycle collided with a female pedestrian in her 20’s.

The young woman was reportedly taken to Beaumont Hospital where she had been receiving treatment for her injuries.

Following the hit-and-run, Forensic Collision Investigators conducted an examination of the scene.

As the driver of the motorcycle failed to remain at the scene, Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses of this collision to come forward. They’re also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling near the Priorswood Road on Sunday night between 11pm and 11.20pm to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More to follow.