A Doctor Foster spin-off is in the works and we can’t wait to watch it

A Doctor Foster spin-off is in the works and we couldn’t be happier about it. The thrilling series swiftly became one of our all time favourites when it first aired in 2015. The chances of a third season may be slim, but fear not because writer Mile Bartlett is working on a new show called Life.

The writer revealed to The Sun that the new drama series will focus on Gemma Foster’s (Suranne Jones) neighbour Anna Baker.

Victoria Hamilton will return as Anna after finding major success from her roles in The Crown and Cobra.

The new drama series will follow Anna after she leaves her cheating husband Neil.

Mike opened up about the new series: “In the last series of Doctor Foster Anna split up with Neil and moved away. But I loved her as a character and suspected that was really the start of her story, rather than the end.”

He shared: “In Life we find her living alone, under a different name, in a new city. It's one of four story strands that make up the series, the other three being new, completely different interconnected stories that explore the epic and extraordinary in our everyday lives."

The new series “shares a universe” with Doctor Foster so we can’t help but wish to see Jodie Comer and Suranne Jones return as Gemma and Kate.

The BBC has yet to announce a release date for Life but keep your eyes peeled. You won’t want to miss this series!